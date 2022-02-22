Between January 13 and February 11 this year the Kuwaiti projects index recorded a decline of 0.49%, reaching 202 billion dollars, compared to 203 billion dollars recorded during the previous month, according to data issued by MEED Projects, which tracks the activities of regional projects, reports Al- Anba daily.

The index ranked Kuwait fourth in the Gulf after Saudi Arabia, which ranked first in the Gulf and regionally with projects worth 1.33 trillion dollars, then the UAE and Qatar in the second and third places in the Gulf with projects worth 633 billion dollars and 208 billion dollars, respectively. Oman and Bahrain came in the fifth and sixth places with projects worth $197 billion and $51 billion, respectively, while Kuwait ranked sixth regionally after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq and Iran, which ranked third and fourth regionally with projects worth $445 million and $247 million, respectively. .

MEED said that at the Gulf level, the value of the Gulf projects index increased by a marginal 0.3% to almost stabilize at its valuation of $3.31 trillion during the mentioned period, while the GCC market index rose by 0.2% during the same period, with its value remaining at $2.62 trillion. Four of the eight markets tracked by the index recorded a decline in the month ending on February 11, as Bahrain was the worst performer and the value of its projects decreased by 5.2%, while the Omani projects index decreased by 1%, and the UAE index by 0.9%, while Qatar was the best performer with the value of its projects increasing by 3.7%.