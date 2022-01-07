CAIRO - The Kuwaiti embassy in Kazakhstan asked Kuwaitis in the Central Asian country to leave "for their safety", state news agency (KUNA) reported on Friday.

It also urged Kuwaitis who wanted to travel to Kazakhstan to postpone their plans "because of the emergency status" continuing in the country.

Demonstrations that began recently in Kazakhstan came as a response to a fuel price hike have swelled into a broad movement against the government and ex-leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, the longest-serving ruler of any former Soviet state.

(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Alex Richardson)