RIYADH: King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has been included as one of the key ports in the newly launched Gulf China Service, a new weekly service connecting central and south China to the Gulf region.

The new service is offered by a consortium of vessels deployed by Pacific International Lines, Regional Container Lines, and CULines.

King Abdulaziz Port plays a pivotal role in ensuring direct and efficient connectivity with China for importers and exporters in the Kingdom and the wider region, as the start and end point of the circular service.

From Dammam, the route will directly connect to Ningbo without stopping at any major ports along the way, highlighting the importance of the Kingdom’s exports to this market and proving a testament to the port’s improved capabilities.

Through this step, the Saudi Ports Authority aims to increase trade between the two countries, maximize investment opportunities for Saudi ports on the Arabian Gulf and enhance the competitiveness of the King Abdulaziz Port’s services.

