TOKYO - Japan's health ministry said on Wednesday its panel of experts had agreed Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines could be used for booster shots, setting the stage for official government approval.

Japan started administering booster shots this month with Pfizer Inc vaccines.

The panel agreed Moderna vaccines could be used on those aged 18 or older for booster shots, the ministry said. The same age restriction is being applied to Pfizer vaccines for booster shots.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Andrew Heavens) ((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))