Riyadh: Arabian Centres Company (Cenomi Centers) began offering USD-denominated Sharia-aligned Sukuk on 24 November 2025, according to a bourse filing.

The company has mandated Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs International, and Mashreq Bank as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the transaction.

Arqaam Capital, Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), J.P. Morgan Securities, the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK), and Sharjah Islamic Bank have been appointed as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

Subject to market conditions, the minimum subscription is valued at $200,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof.

The five-year Sukuk may be redeemed prior to the scheduled dissolution date in certain cases as detailed in the offering circular dated on or around 18 November 2025 in relation to the Sukuk.

As of 30 September 2025, Cenomi Centers generated 37.97% higher net profits at SAR 1.19 billion.

