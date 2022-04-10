Imran Khan has become the first Pakistani Prime Minister to be voted out. He lost a no-confidence motion as the National Assembly passed 174 votes against him.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain expressed regret the voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan began in the National Assembly and said “return of looters a good man sent home”.

“Sad day for Pakistan.....return of looters a good man sent home,” Fawad Hussain tweeted.

Pakistan Muslim League’s (N) Ayaz Sadiq chaired the session in the Pakistan National Assembly and voting on the no-trust vote has begun.

