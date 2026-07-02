At the forum,delivered a keynote in the session. He described how Chinese e-commerce platforms have evolved from domestic "digital disruptors" to global "rule reshapers" and outlined key obstacles in cross-border payments, including compliance demands, geopolitics, and varying regulatory regimes.was also invited to attend a closed-door meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and business representatives, as well as multiple closed-door strategic discussions in the financial sector, where views were exchanged on payment risk management, international cooperation, and trends in Chinese companies expanding overseas., "China's expansion is moving fromtowardspanning manufacturing, brands, culture, and financial services, with SMEs playing a central role."that emerging markets are becoming new growth hotspots and urged businesses to leverage supply-chain strengths and move early into markets with strong demand and relatively limited competition.that XTransfer has grown rapidly in recent years, with over 890,000 registered customers, partnerships with more than 170 financial institutions and provides services across 200+ countries and regions. In 2025, the platform processed over US$60 billion TPV, becoming the world's largest B2B cross-border trade payment platform.that risk control and compliance are the toughest challenges for cross-border payments. XTransfer's self-developed LLM, TradePilot, has helped keep the fraud rate at 0.003%, among the industry's lowest, enabling SMEs to transact safely, efficiently, and compliantly in global expansion.Hashtag: #XTransfer #summerdavos #WEF #CrossborderPayment

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.