SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 11 August 2023- In the X Games for Startups, contestants win awards and investments through a series of high-intensity pitches. X-PITCH is not only a challenge, but also a fantastic opportunity for founders to drastically improve their pitch and re-examine their business. Since 2018, the contest has been held in skyscraper elevators, self-driving buses, and MRT. This year, the event will take place on the Singapore River.
As a landmark startup contest in Asia, X-PITCH has attracted more than 8,000 startups and 100,000 participants from over fifty countries in the past two years. Winners have raised a total of US$38 million in funding and connected with investors, corporates, government agencies and accelerators through the event.
“We are hosting X-PITCH in Singapore for the first time. Through this platform, we hope to help founders around the world access to the vibrant market of the city-state and Southeast Asia. Like previous years, the competition format is also a global first. This time, we’ll be doing it on bumboats!” said K. Yu, Organizing Committee Chair of X-PITCH 2023.
Powered by XCEL NEXT, X-PITCH 2023 is in collaboration with e27, the leading startup media in Asia. The event is proudly supported by top organizations including Enterprise Singapore, A*StartCentral, ACE.SG, Block71 Singapore, BSSC, Cool Japan Fund, DOST-PCIEERD, HKSTP, KOVA, MDEC, TA, TINVA, TusStar, and VITTBI.
Media OutReach Newswire, Asia's first global newswire, has partnered with X-PITCH as "Official Newswire Partner" to empower news distribution for the 2023 event. Media OutReach Newswire will work with X-PITCH 2023 to disseminate its announcements globally, and work with startups to educate them on the power of newswire distribution.
The theme of this year's contest is "Accelerating Deeptech", highlighting the forefront of technological advancements in four domains including advanced manufacturing, healthcare, sustainability, and digital economy. Ten awards will be presented at the Grand Finale on 10 November at the National Gallery Singapore, with the top three teams receiving investments totaling at least US$1 million. Visionary founders from Asia and around the world are welcome to take up this challenge: www.xpitch.io
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About X-PITCH
X-PITCH is a landmark startup contest in Asia, and probably the most challenging pitch event in the world. Known as the "X Games for Startup", contestants go through a series of pitch challenges to win awards and investments.
A chance to win US$1,000,000 and more
Pitch in 15 seconds, 60 seconds, and 3 minutes
Meet 1,000+ investors and get exposure across 200+ global media
Activities including pitch training, fundraising workshops, market access, investor matching, and more
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.