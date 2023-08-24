GENEVA - The World Trade Organization said on Thursday that global goods trade picked up between April and June amid strong auto demand although voiced uncertainty about a sustained recovery.

The WTO said its goods trade barometer rose to 99.1 in May from a reading of 95.6 the previous year amid "signs of a turnaround". However, it added that "further upward momentum in Q3 and beyond may be limited as long as export orders remain weak".

The WTO goods trade barometer is a composite of data and is designed to anticipate turning points and gauge momentum in global trade growth rather than to provide a specific short-term forecast.

