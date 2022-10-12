ArabFinance: Leaders of both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of the increasing risk of global recession during their meeting on October 10th, according to Reuters.

President of World Bank David Malpass said there is a high chance of a global recession occurring in 2023.

Malpass based his judgment on the sluggish growth in developed economies and the devaluation of local currencies in several developing countries.

Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva noted that developed economies need to control their debt crisis because it would have a negative impact on all economies.

She added that cooperation would mitigate "the pain that is ahead of us in 2023."

Georgieva and Malpass agreed that they would advise central banks this week to keep with their endeavors to keep inflation in check regardless of their effect on growth.

Earlier in October, the UNCTAD said in a report that the world economic growth is expected to slow down to 2.5% in 2022 and 2.2% in 2023, which would cost the global economy over $17 trillion, 20% of the world income, as a result of a recession caused by tightened monetary policies.