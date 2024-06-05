The Event Concluded with Diverse Extended Activities to Create the Heighten Atmosphere of “City of Sports”

The women’s volleyball athletes showcased their spectacular skills at the Galaxy Arena.

The women’s volleyball athlete took selfies with fans, creating cheerful atmosphere.

The audience cheered and applauded enthusiastically for the women’s volleyball players, creating a lively atmosphere.



GEG invited students from Macau’s educational institutions to watch the exciting matches on-site, experiencing the passion for volleyball.

The event held at the Galaxy Arena was in full swing, packing with seats.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2024 - Organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG") and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, the Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group ("Women's Volleyball Nations League Macao") was successfully held at Macau's newest and largest indoor arena – Galaxy Arena from May 28 to June 2. In addition to six consecutive days of breathtaking matches, GEG and the other organizers jointly prepared and held a series of rich and diverse extended activities such as autograph sessions, and sharing activities by the China Women's National Volleyball Team, to demonstrate the distinct charm of Macau's cross-sectoral integration of "tourism + sports" to Macau residents and international tourists. Meanwhile, the organizers also invited students from various educational institutions, and members from social service organizations and community groups in Macau to watch the matches on-site, and participated the ceremony of donating volleyballs to different communities, thereby engaging in sports exchanges of the Macau community, and polishing the golden business card of Macau as an international metropolis through large-scale international sports events.The volleyball event returned to Macau after a four-year hiatus, bringing together eight elite teams from China, Brazil, Italy, Dominican Republic, Japan, Netherlands, Thailand and France to compete at the Galaxy Arena, attracting countless fans from around the world to enjoy this volleyball feast. Held at Galaxy Arena, GEG's newest landmark, the venue provides world-class professional software and hardware equipment, creating an excellent atmosphere that received high acclaim from the participating coaches and captains, as well as recognition from team players, staff and spectators.To enable different members of the society to experience the charm of this sporting event, in addition to holding warm welcome receptions for the participating teams to Macau prior to the event, the organizers invited players from the China Women's National Volleyball Team to take memorable photos at Macau's famous landmark, the Ruins of St. Paul's, and at the check-in spot at the East Square of Galaxy Macau™. The organizers also invited team players from China, Dominican Republic and Brazil to attend autograph sessions held at the East Square of Galaxy Macau. As one of the event organizers, GEG launched exclusive dining offers, and presented gifts such as luxury hotel stays, Galaxy Macau dining and shopping vouchers, and Wavey the peacock of Galaxy Kidz souvenirs during the on-site audience interaction sessions. By leveraging the large-scale sports event with different tourism and leisure elements such as accommodations and cuisine, GEG hoped to enrich Macau's sports and tourism experience.To continue supporting sports exchanges in the Macau community, GEG and the other organizers invited China Women's National Volleyball Team players, including Gong Xiangyu, Gao Yi, Wu Mengjie, Ni Feifan, Wang Wenhan and Zhuang Yushan, to join the "GEG Presents – Dialogue between the China Women's Volleyball Team and Macau's Youth" activity; and invited Ms. Wei Qiuyue, Olympic Women's Volleyball Champion and Former Captain of the China Women's Volleyball Team, to attend the "GEG Presents – Dialogue with Olympic Women's Volleyball Champion Wei Qiuyue on Sports Dreams with Macau Athletes" luncheon to share her athletic journey and convey the spirit of volleyball. In addition, the organizers invited over a thousand students and members from more than 20 educational institutions, social service organizations and community groups in Macau to watch the exciting matches on-site. To further connect the sports with the community, on the last day of the tournament, through the event organizers, Volleyball World donated the professional balls used at the competitions to different communities in Macau, in the presence of attending guests, including Ms. Lena Schoeps, Global Event Operations Manager of Volleyball World; Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of GEG; Mr. Ma Chi Seng, President of the Board of Directors of the Volleyball Association of Macao, China and the representatives of different Macau communities. Upholding the concept of "Large Businesses Leading Small Businesses", GEG also leveraged on the volleyball event to support a number of Macau SMEs and social service organizations, including Triangle Sport Macau, 8 Bit Blocks Studio Ltd., and Macau Special Olympics, in setting up cultural and creative booths at the Galaxy Arena during the event to support expanding business opportunities, jointly promoting Macau's economic diversification.After supporting and sponsoring the world-class women's volleyball tournaments in Macau for a total of 14 years, GEG became one of the event organizers in the 15th year for the first time. In addition to supporting the event's hosting at its Galaxy Arena, GEG also provided diverse support in different aspects and injected momentum and vitality into Macau's establishment as the "City of Sports". Moving forward, GEG will proactively align its efforts to the Macau SAR Government's directions to develop sports by continuing to support, organize and participate in different sports events and related activities, promote the integrated development of Macau's sports and tourism industries, and solidify Macau's position as the "World Centre of Tourism and Leisure".Hashtag: #galaxymacau

About Galaxy Entertainment Group (HKEx stock code: 27)

Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG" or the "Group") is one of the world's leading resorts, hospitality and gaming companies. It primarily develops and operates a large portfolio of integrated resort, retail, dining, hotel and gaming facilities in Macau. The Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index.



GEG was one of the three original concessionaires in Macau when the gaming industry was liberalized in 2002. In 2022, GEG was awarded a new gaming concession valid from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2032. GEG has a successful track record of delivering innovative, spectacular and award-winning properties, products and services, underpinned by a "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy, that has enabled it to consistently outperform the market in Macau.



GEG operates three flagship destinations in Macau: on Cotai, Galaxy Macau™, one of the world's largest integrated destination resorts, and the adjoining Broadway Macau™, a unique landmark entertainment and food street destination; and on the Peninsula, StarWorld Macau, an award winning premium property.



The Group has the largest development pipeline of any concessionaire in Macau. When The Next Chapter of its Cotai development is completed, GEG's resorts footprint on Cotai will be more than 2 million square meters, making the resorts, entertainment and MICE precinct one of the largest and most diverse integrated destinations in the world. GEG is also progressing plans for its Hengqin project and we are also expanding our focus beyond Hengqin and Macau to potentially include opportunities within the rapidly expanding Greater Bay Area. These projects will help GEG develop and support Macau in its vision of becoming a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.



In July 2015, GEG made a strategic investment in Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers à Monaco ("Monte-Carlo SBM"), a world renowned owner and operator of iconic luxury hotels and resorts in the Principality of Monaco. GEG continues to explore a range of international development opportunities with Monte-Carlo SBM.



GEG is committed to delivering world class unique experiences to its guests and building a sustainable future for the communities in which it operates. For more information about the Group, please visit www.galaxyentertainment.com



Galaxy Entertainment Group