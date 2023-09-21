The Wilo Group is one of the world's leading premium suppliers of pumps and pump systems for building services, water management and the industrial sector. In the last decade, we transformed from hidden to visible and to connected champion. Wilo employs more than 8,400 people around the globe today. With innovative solutions, smart products and individual services, we provide the clever, efficient and climate-friendly service of keeping water flowing. We already are the digital pioneer within the industry with our products and solutions, processes and business models.

Speakers at the Wilo Group Industry Conference 2023 including H.E. Dr. Norbert Riedel, German Ambassador to Singapore (fifth from the right), and Oliver Hermes, President and CEO of the Wilo Group (fourth from the right). Yvonne Chan, Former CNA Presenter (third from left), moderated the panel discussions. Image: WILO SE

