Well Link Life Insurance Group Holdings Limited ("Well Link Insurance Group") was established in Hong Kong. Its wholly owned subsidiaries - Well Link Life Insurance Company Limited ("Well Link Life") and Well Link General Insurance Company Limited ("Well Link General Insurance"), providing life insurance and general insurance products and services to customers in Hong Kong. Drawing on its culture of innovation, Well Link Life develops the most appropriate and responsive life protection and endowment products to meet customers' ever-changing needs and expectations, now and in the future. By integrating quality service with advanced technology, we continuously optimize operational processes and elevate professional service standards, dedicated to creating a better and more prosperous life for our customers.

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