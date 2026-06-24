Well Link Life is the first Hong Kong locally established life insurance company to issue Tier 2 capital bonds. The Bonds attracted active participation from the international capital markets, with peak orderbook over USD1.1bn representing an oversubscription of more than 5 times.
The investors of the Bonds came from multiple countries and regions across the globe, including 63% from the APAC while 37% from the EMEA, where the EMEA proportion being one of the highest among Greater China USD bonds issuances in recent years.
By investors type, 55% came from Asset Managers, 19% from Hedge Funds, 13% from Securities, 11% from Sovereign Wealth Funds / Pension Funds / Insurers, while the remaining 2% came from Private Banks and other types.
The Joint Global Coordinators of the Bonds are CITIC Securities, J.P. Morgan, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and Guotai Junan International.
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About Well Link Life
Well Link Life Insurance Group Holdings Limited ("Well Link Insurance Group") was established in Hong Kong. Its wholly owned subsidiaries - Well Link Life Insurance Company Limited ("Well Link Life") and Well Link General Insurance Company Limited ("Well Link General Insurance"), providing life insurance and general insurance products and services to customers in Hong Kong.
Drawing on its culture of innovation, Well Link Life develops the most appropriate and responsive life protection and endowment products to meet customers' ever-changing needs and expectations, now and in the future. By integrating quality service with advanced technology, we continuously optimize operational processes and elevate professional service standards, dedicated to creating a better and more prosperous life for our customers.
Well Link Life Insurance Company Limited