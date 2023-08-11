HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo Rejuvenating the natural beauty from withinHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 August 2023 - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the seventh Beauty & Wellness Expo will run from 17 to 21 August at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), located at Hall 3 (D, E) and concourse. The fair will showcase a wide range of beauty, cosmetic, hairdressing, fitness and wellness products, and everything that satisfy consumers who pursue a healthy life. In addition to the major pavilions hosted by the Federation of Beauty Industry (H.K.), Hong Kong Hair & Beauty Merchants Association, International Beauty & Health General Union, The Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong Ltd, and Hong Kong China Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness Limited, there will be new pavilions presented by the CIDESCO International CICA Association of Esthetics and Association of International Aesthetics Management.
In addition, Hieggo Pavilion will be exhibiting for the first time at Beauty & Wellness Expo, bringing with it a wide range of health products, with Lawrence Cheng and other guests sharing wellness knowledge at the fair. The expo will showcase an extensive variety of health and beauty products. Highlighted products include:
Promoting electronic payment with Consumption Voucher Scheme and daily lucky draw
with the second instalment of the Consumption Voucher Scheme rolled out, the HKTDC is encouraging exhibitors to embrace electronic payment methods to streamline transactions and enable a more convenient and efficient shopping experiences for the public.
The "Lucky Draw" will take place daily during the exhibition period with prizes including hotel accommodation and buffet vouchers, homeware, skincare products, gourmet food, health products and fitness classes. Spending HK$200 or more on a single receipt allows visitors to enjoy one lucky draw entry, with a maximum of five entries per receipt. The HKTDC's promotional website, "August Happy Buy", continues to help the public keep abreast of the latest shopping information, various flash sales, "HK$1" offers and more than 160 shopping coupons will be given away.
E-tickets are available for sale at AlipayHK, Alipay (HKTDC's ticketing partner), which offers a HK$3 and Rmb3 discount for every transaction. Other sales outlets include the 01 Space e-ticketing platform, all 7-11 and Circle K convenience stores, and via the Octopus App. Physical ticket sales for the August exhibitions will not be available at the fairground. Instead, toll booths will be set up at the entrance to allow visitors to use their AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission instantly. The HKTDC has also extended the discounted morning and night admission tickets for the public to visit the exhibitions during non-peak hours on designated dates.
Opening dates and times of August exhibitions:
| Date
| HKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo:
17 to 21 August (Thursday to Monday)
HKTDC Food Expo PRO, Hong Kong International Tea Fair
Open to trade buyers only: 17 to 18 August (Thursday to Friday)
Open to trade buyers and public: 19 August (Saturday)
International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products
17 to 18 August (Thursday to Friday)
| Venue
| Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
| Admission
|
Remarks: Holders of 19 August single ticket & combo ticket can visit Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea Fair (Hall 5) from 10am - 5pm
| Tickets
| E-tickets are available for sale at AlipayHK, Alipay (HKTDC's ticketing partner), the 01 Space e-ticketing platform, all 7-11 and Circle K convenience stores, and via the Octopus App.
| HKTDC Food Expo PRO
| foodexpopro.hktdc.com
| HKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fair
| hkteafair.hktdc.com
| HKTDC Food Expo
| hkfoodexpo.hktdc.com
| HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo
| hkbeautyexpo.hktdc.com
| HKTDC Home Delights Expo
| homedelights.hktdc.com
| The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM)
| icmcm.hktdc.com
| August Happy Buy website
| ecoupon.hktdc.com/food/
