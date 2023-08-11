HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo Rejuvenating the natural beauty from within

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 August 2023 - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the seventh Beauty & Wellness Expo will run from 17 to 21 August at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), located at Hall 3 (D, E) and concourse. The fair will showcase a wide range of beauty, cosmetic, hairdressing, fitness and wellness products, and everything that satisfy consumers who pursue a healthy life. In addition to the major pavilions hosted by the Federation of Beauty Industry (H.K.), Hong Kong Hair & Beauty Merchants Association, International Beauty & Health General Union, The Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong Ltd, and Hong Kong China Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness Limited, there will be new pavilions presented by the CIDESCO International CICA Association of Esthetics and Association of International Aesthetics Management.

image_1.jpeg

In addition, Hieggo Pavilion will be exhibiting for the first time at Beauty & Wellness Expo, bringing with it a wide range of health products, with Lawrence Cheng and other guests sharing wellness knowledge at the fair. The expo will showcase an extensive variety of health and beauty products. Highlighted products include:

Beauty Chic
  • Super Vitamin C Brighten Bubble Cleanser (Booth: 3E-C10)
  • DR. SCHAFTER Advanced Derma Laser Skin Peel (Booth: 3E-B02)
  • Joseristine H2O Hydrating Box Set (Booth: 3D-D13)
  • ZENI DIAMANTE Fine Triple Milled Vegetal Soap Bar (Booth: 3D-D26)
  • Sericin Poria Pore Refining Booster (Booth: 3D-D16)
Fitness Fanatic
  • UK Pulseroll Vibrating Massage Roller (Booth: 3E-A29)
  • Korean Protection Ginseng Panax Massage Liniment (Booth: 3E-C18)
  • FOOTDISC Anti-Fatigue Insoles (Booth: 3D-C19)
  • Yunohana Hot Stone Spa (Booth: 3E-B18)
Wellness Warrior
  • Korea Black bean black sesame brown rice tea (Booth: 3E-B06)
  • Propolis (Booth: 3D-D31)
  • ATHENA Multi-Effect Protein (Booth: 3D-B14)
  • OMEGA 3．6．9 Cardio Support Plant-based Omega – White Chia Seed Oil (Booth: 3E-A04)
A series of informative and exciting activities will be held including an "Introduction to Mental Health" sharing session organised by Mind HK; a preview of the 2023 IFBB Hong Kong Fitness Awards Charity Open Championship; a seasonal autumn/winter make-up demonstration by expert Edmon Wong; diet therapy, health and beauty expert Yoko Tsang will share new definition of skincares, and seminars on topics such as Japanese manicure, slimming and nutritional dieting, and more.

Promoting electronic payment with Consumption Voucher Scheme and daily lucky draw

with the second instalment of the Consumption Voucher Scheme rolled out, the HKTDC is encouraging exhibitors to embrace electronic payment methods to streamline transactions and enable a more convenient and efficient shopping experiences for the public.

The "Lucky Draw" will take place daily during the exhibition period with prizes including hotel accommodation and buffet vouchers, homeware, skincare products, gourmet food, health products and fitness classes. Spending HK$200 or more on a single receipt allows visitors to enjoy one lucky draw entry, with a maximum of five entries per receipt. The HKTDC's promotional website, "August Happy Buy", continues to help the public keep abreast of the latest shopping information, various flash sales, "HK$1" offers and more than 160 shopping coupons will be given away.

E-tickets are available for sale at AlipayHK, Alipay (HKTDC's ticketing partner), which offers a HK$3 and Rmb3 discount for every transaction. Other sales outlets include the 01 Space e-ticketing platform, all 7-11 and Circle K convenience stores, and via the Octopus App. Physical ticket sales for the August exhibitions will not be available at the fairground. Instead, toll booths will be set up at the entrance to allow visitors to use their AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission instantly. The HKTDC has also extended the discounted morning and night admission tickets for the public to visit the exhibitions during non-peak hours on designated dates.

Opening dates and times of August exhibitions:

Date
HKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo:

17 to 21 August (Thursday to Monday)

HKTDC Food Expo PRO, Hong Kong International Tea Fair

Open to trade buyers only: 17 to 18 August (Thursday to Friday)

Open to trade buyers and public: 19 August (Saturday)

International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products

17 to 18 August (Thursday to Friday)
Venue
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
Admission
  • HKTDC Food Expo Public Hall, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo 2023: HK$30

  • HKTDC Food Expo Public Hall and Gourmet Zone, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo 2023: HK$36*
*HK$36 (3-16 August 2023) and HK$40 (17-21 August 2023)
Remarks: Holders of 19 August single ticket & combo ticket can visit Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea Fair (Hall 5) from 10am - 5pm

  • Morning admission tickets (entry before noon on 17, 18 and 21 August, Thursday, Friday and Monday): HK$10 (pay directly by AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission at the hall entrances only)
  • Night admission tickets (entry after 6pm on 17, 18, 19 and 20 August, Thursday to Sunday): HK$10 (pay directly by AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission at the hall entrances only)
  • Concessionary price for persons with disabilities: HK$10 (top-up fee for the Gourmet Zone on the same day is HK$10)
Note: Persons with disabilities need to present a "Registration Card for Persons with Disabilities", issued by the Labour and Welfare Bureau (pay directly by AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission at the hall entrances only)

  • Tourist tickets: HK$20 (HK$30 including admission to the Gourmet Zone)
Note: Tourists need to present valid travel documents at the fairground to purchase tickets.

  • Free admission for children aged three and under, and senior citizens aged 65 or above (presenting a valid age proof).
Tickets
E-tickets are available for sale at AlipayHK, Alipay (HKTDC's ticketing partner), the 01 Space e-ticketing platform, all 7-11 and Circle K convenience stores, and via the Octopus App.
HKTDC Food Expo PRO
foodexpopro.hktdc.com
HKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fair
hkteafair.hktdc.com
HKTDC Food Expo
hkfoodexpo.hktdc.com
HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo
hkbeautyexpo.hktdc.com
HKTDC Home Delights Expo
homedelights.hktdc.com
The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM)
icmcm.hktdc.com
August Happy Buy website
ecoupon.hktdc.com/food/



Hashtag: #hktdclifestyle #HKTDC #hktdcfairs #hkbeautyexpo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HKTDC

The is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises, and to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via and . For more information, please visit: .


Hong Kong Trade Development Council