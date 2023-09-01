- WatchFund is the world’s largest luxury watch investment vehicle, which has outperformed other alternative asset classes at the awards
- This marks its third WealthBriefingAsia award win since 2020, strengthening WatchFund's position as a trusted steward of alternative investments for investors
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 September 2023 - Leading alternative investment vehicle WatchFund has been named as Best Alternative Investment Manager for Greater China at this year's WealthBriefingAsia Awards. Earlier, WatchFund was also named the Top Collectibles Advice Provider for Greater China in 2021 and the Best Alternative Investment Manager for Southeast Asia in 2020.
Dominic Khoo, founder of WatchFund and Southeast Asia's only certified watch expert said, "It is an honour to receive the recognition given to WatchFund, which celebrates the track record of full investor alignment that our truly unique proposition offers – by giving investors up to double collateral as their investment grows. We will continue our commitment to be a trusted steward for our investors as a fund manager with unparalleled expertise for this asset class, which has shown to outperform other alternative investments."
Andrew Deane, Group Head of Business Development for WealthBriefingAsia added, "WealthBriefingAsia were delighted WatchFund were once again winners in our WealthBriefingAsia Awards in 2023. The award was a testament to the firms detailed submission and long history in this unique sector of wealth."
"WatchFund has consistently delivered strong returns for investors like me, even in an uncertain investment climate. It really speaks to the capabilities of Dominic and his team to understand investment-grade watches that I hold as collateral, when my goal is ultimately investment gains that beat the market," said Jay Tan, an investor of WatchFund.
Amidst the volatile macroeconomic environment, investors continue to see value and remain invested in alternative funds for diversification, risk mitigation and maximisation of returns, with a higher proportion of investors signalling their desire to increase their allocations in alternative assets in the next three years. Globally, luxury watches are emerging as a strong alternative asset class due to stronger demand and their ability to deliver better price performance over the past five to 10 years.
In particular, Southeast Asia's alternative asset management sector looks set to continue maturing and drawing more international capital as the investor and fund manager landscape becomes increasingly sophisticated. At the heart of the region's growth is Singapore, which has seen its AUM in alternative investments grow by 16.4% in 2021, reaching USD 4 trillion, faster than the global AUM growth of 12%.
The growing potential of the alternative investments market and the strong demand for luxury watches, together with WatchFund's expertise in the luxury watch investment space, cemented its win at the 2023 WealthBriefingAsia awards. WatchFund's fully-aligned investor model, the only model in the world that survives solely on transaction fees with no annual fees, no fees upon entry and no markup on luxury watches, and its 10-year strong investment track record also played a crucial role in standing out against renowned institutional asset managers.
Domiciled in Singapore, a trusted financial hub in the region, WatchFund is poised to continue riding on the positive wave driven by investors in Asia looking to invest in alternative asset classes, the growth of the alternative investment industry and the strong ecosystem in Singapore supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
