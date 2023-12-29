Expand the Application of Innovative Supply Chain Management Services to Food Category

Vision International Holdings Limited ("Vision International" and its subsidiaries, together, the "Group", stock code: 8107) is pleased to announce that the Group has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Strategic Cooperation Agreement") with Dichao (Shenzhen) Network Technology Co., Ltd. (嘀潮（深圳）網絡科技有限公司, "Dichao"), pursuant to which Dichao will apply the supply chain management solution of the Group on its full range of food products under the brand name Chaoji Food (潮迹食品), and will distribute its products through online channels. Through the cooperation, Dichao will apply the supply chain management solution of the Group with anti-counterfeit, traceability and marketing functions.





Dichao was founded in Shenzhen of PRC in 2019, and has established a well-known brand, Chaoji Food, specializing in developing and producing frozen meat products of high quality. As of December 2023, the accumulated sales volume of Chaoji beef ball has reached over 200 million pieces.Vision International has been mainly serving the apparel industry and has accumulated many years of experience in the supply chain management. Through entering into the Patent Service Agreement with the Service Provider, the Group has been granted the rights to utilize the related patents. The new anti-counterfeit, traceability and marketing functions have enhanced the competitiveness of the Group's SCM services.said, "The adoption of the Group's SCM Services by Dichao has proven the success of the Group in utilizing its supply chain management experience to not just apparel products but also to other product category, thus diversifying the revenue stream of the Group and creating more value for our investors."Hashtag: #VisionInternational

Vision International Holdings Limited

Vision International Holdings Limited is a well-established apparel supply chain management ("SCM") services provider based in Hong Kong. The Group has developed a vertically integrated business model with services ranging across market trend analysis, product design and development, sourcing of suppliers, production management, logistics services and quality control. Through engaging us for apparel SCM services, our customers are able to focus their resources on their retail businesses and respond quickly to the fast-evolving changes of the fashion industry. In order to enhance the Group's competitiveness in the market, the Group had advanced its supply chain management service to include anti-counterfeit tracing technology and brand protection for its apparel and other products.Vision International Holdings Limited