BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 March 2024At BIMS 2024, VinFast will introduce its complete range of electric vehicles for the first time in Southeast Asia, including the mini-SUV VF 3; VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9, covering the A-SUV to E-SUV segments. The company will also showcase its electric pickup concept, the VF Wild, which has electrified the world since its debut at CES 2024 in January.Notably, the VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 on display will be right-hand drive versions, specifically tailored for the Thai market. This marks the second time VinFast has introduced right-hand drive electric vehicles, following their debut at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024 in February.By bringing its entire range of modern and smart electric vehicles to BIMS 2024, VinFast demonstrates its commitment to promoting electric vehicle adoption globally. This strategic move also aims to strengthen VinFast's reputation and competitiveness in the Thai market, the largest automotive manufacturing and exporting country in the region, known as the "Detroit of Asia."Leveraging its global reputation, experience, and a broad range of electric vehicles, VinFast is committed to bringing smart and exciting sustainable mobility options to Thai consumers. VinFast will also offer its excellent after-sales policies and flexible sales approaches, ultimately aiming to make electric vehicles accessible to everyone in Thailand.Thailand is the leading electric vehicle market in Southeast Asia, with rapidly growing demand driven by a series of government support policies. According to the Thai Electric Vehicle Association, electric vehicle sales in this market are forecast to double this year.Capitalizing on this rapid transition, VinFast aims to expand quickly in the Thai market and solidify its position as a pioneer in the development of green and sustainable mobility globally.VinFast's brand launch press conference will take place on March 26, 2024 at 12:45 PM (local time) at Booth A24, Challenger Hall 1, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Exhibition Center, Bangkok. The booth will be open to visitors from 12 PM (local time) on March 27, 2024 to April 7, 2024.Hashtag: #VinFast

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.



Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: www.vinfast.co.th





