VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.in/

The VF 6 and VF 7, designed to offer seamless, enjoyable, and safe electric mobility, embody a harmonious blend of comfort and modernity.The VF 6, a B-segment SUV, delivers exceptional performance and features, inspired by the "The Duality In Nature" philosophy. This philosophy seeks to balance opposing elements, resulting in a vehicle that is both fun and sophisticated, technological and human-centric.Meanwhile, the C-segment SUV, VF 7, delivers an exhilarating driving experience. Embracing the "Asymmetric Aerospace" philosophy, the VF 7 boasts a bold and robust exterior. Its driver-focused interior, complemented by intelligent technologies, creates a spacious and enjoyable experience.At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, alongside the VF 6 and VF 7, VinFast showcased its VF 3, VF e34, VF 8, VF 9 SUVs; the Evo200, Klara S, Feliz S, Vento S, Theon S electric scooters; the VF DrgnFly electric bike and the VF Wild pickup truck concept.This launch event further solidifies VinFast's commitment to the Indian market. Last year, the Company broke ground on an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, aiming to strengthen its global manufacturing capabilities, meet growing demand, and drive the adoption of sustainable mobility in India and beyond.

The launch event marks a significant milestone for VinFast in the promising Indian electric vehicle market. VinFast chose the VF 6 and VF 7 as its first models for the market. India is also the first market where VinFast has developed a right-hand drive version of the VF 6 and VF 7. These two models are expected to meet the electrification needs of consumers and set a new benchmark in the green transportation industry in India.

