"VinFast - For a Greener Future" is the largest series of electric mobility exhibitions ever held in Vietnam. The exhibition will take place in 11 cities and provinces across Vietnam over a span of 72 days from July 7 to September 17, 2023.
The inaugural exhibition, held in Hanoi from July 7 to July 9, showcases a full range of electric vehicles including e-bikes, e-scooters, e-cars and e-busses to Vietnamese customers for the first time.
VinFast introduces the mini car model VF 3 one month after its initial announcement. The VF 3 boasts a compact, modern and robust design, making it suitable for various purposes. This is an ideal car model for the majority of users who are striving towards a greener future with electric vehicles.
Alongside the VF 3, VinFast displays its two SUV models covering the B and C segments, the VF 6 and VF 7, for the first time in Vietnam. Crafted by the world-famous car designer, Torino Design, VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 feature modern and sophisticated designs. The VF 6 is designed for young families who embrace a green lifestyle, while VF 7 is the ideal choice for successful and fashionable young individuals.
Visitors attending the exhibition have the opportunity to explore Vietam's first electric bike models. These e-bikes have a dynamic and sporty design, available in a diverse range of colors.
Furthermore, visitors can directly experience and test drive other VinFast's electric car models, including VF e34 – the first Vietnamese e-car model, VF 5 Plus – which offers green driving and a stylish lifestyle, VF 8 – the pinnacle of technology, VF 9 – the choice for a premium experience, and various electric motorbike models.Top of Form
At the exhibition, VinFast also brings many other activities for visitors, including immersing themselves in the production atmosphere at the factory, which boasts up to 90% automation, through advanced performance technologies. They can also interact with VinFast's Voice Assistant, or explore the detailed internal structure of each VinFast vehicle through its "car anatomy."
In particular, at the event, the Fund "For a Greener Future" of Vingroup was officially established, contributing to the Government's goal of zero emissions by 2050. The Fund's mission is to promote the green journey in daily life, raise community awareness, and encourage individuals to take action from today for a green tomorrow for future generations. VinFast will deduct VND 1 million to the Fund for each car sold. Together with Vingroup and VinFast, GSM Company committed to deduct VND 1,000 for each SM Green taxi ride to the Fund.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang - Vice Chairman cum CEO of Vingroup affirmed: "For a Greener Future' is the message presented throughout the nationwide exhibition series. VinFast, in particular, and all Vingroup subsidiaries are committed to acting together and making practical contributions to the Green and Sustainable development goals of Vietnam and humanity. I believe that, with the Fund "For a Greener Future" – together we will change awareness and create a sustainable green lifestyle for everyone."
The first exhibition "For a Greener Future" will be held at Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Palace of Culture and Labour, Hanoi, from July 7 to 9, 2023, before being rolled out in 10 other cities and provinces across Vietnam.
At the inaugural exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to engage with VinFast's experts, car experts and electric car owners in 3 talk shows, participate in games and brand activations to receive many attractive privileges.
The topics of the three talk shows:
3:30pm – July 7, 2023: Sales and after-sales services
3:30pm – July 8, 2023: VF 3 – VF 6 – VF 7
3:30pm – July 9, 2023: VinFast owner's experience
