VinBrain is a pioneering AI HealthTech company based in Vietnam, dedicated to advancing medical diagnostics, treatment, and hospital management by harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Vision, and Machine Learning. Driven by its mission to infuse AI to improve people's lives and productivity, VinBrain has successfully implemented cutting-edge solutions in more than 182 hospitals spanning the US, Vietnam, India and Australia supporting healthcare professionals to efficiently augment their workflows and deliver precision care. With operations based in the Southeast Asia region, VinBrain has also received product clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Its flagship AI product, DrAid™, is at the vanguard of healthcare AI innovation. For more information, visit https://vinbrain.net/ .

