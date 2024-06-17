For the current tender offer (www.arrow-offer.com) for all Vectron shares at an offer price of EUR 10.50 per Vectron share, the condition is also not relevant any longer. The Bidder has also waived all other offer conditions. Following the tender offer, the Vectron share shall be de-listed in the short term.
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board have reviewed the offer document independently of each other and have published a respective joint statement.
The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board consider the consideration offered by the Bidder to be appropriate, fair and attractive. The Offer Price includes a premium of EUR 0.74 or approximately 7.6% per Vectron Share on the closing price on 31 May 2024, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the intended Offer by the Bidder and even a premium of EUR 3.53 or approximately 50.6% compared to the volume-weighted average price during the six previous months.
The targets of Shift4 for Vectron set out in the Offer Document Vectron are, in the opinion of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, in the best interests of the company and are in the interests of its employees and customers. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board therefore support and welcome the offer.
The economic attractiveness of the offer for the accepting shareholders prompts the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to recommend that Vectron shareholders accept the offer. Shareholders should also take into consideration in their decision that a delisting of the Vectron share is planned.
Further details on the reasons for this recommendation can be found the joint statement of the two bodies published at www.vectron-systems.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/uebernahmeangebot.
The transaction was advised on the part of Vectron Systems AG by Stephens (Financial Advisor), Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek (Legal) and Meister Consulting (IR).
