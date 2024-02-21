UXLINK Protocol enables any decentralized applications (DApps) to use a wide range of on-chain and off-chain social resources, such as user's social account information, user's social relationship graph, user's social tags, social relationship recommendation and so on, which can accelerate the development of DApps, achieve cross-chain functionality and coordinate the social data of different scenarios. These social resources can accelerate the development of DApps, realize cross-chain functions and coordinate social data in different scenarios, so that DApps can better achieve their business goals and provide better user experience for their users.
UXLINK has officially opened the third phase of its "Odyssey" airdrop task, with multi-wallet registration, binding and check-in functions, and inviting friends to participate in the event can get additional token rewards. It is reported that the number of participants in the Odyssey has exceeded 40,000, and will officially open the $UXLINK governance token airdrop in March.
As of press time, UXLINK's certified users have exceeded 3 million, entering more than 74,000 groups, covering around 6 million users, becoming a new generation of Web3 traffic and protocol-based infrastructure. According to UXLINK community, UXLINK will open up protocols and work with more developers and ecological partners in the future, and continue to provide Web3 infrastructure services for different social scenarios (e.g., WhatsApps, Facebook, mailbox contacts, cell phone contacts, Google contacts, etc.).
Hashtag: #blockchain #UXLINK
https://uxlink.io/
https://twitter.com/UXLINKofficial
https://t.me/uxlinkofficial2
Odyssey: https://dapp.uxlink.io/quest
UXLink