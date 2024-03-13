Unlike other social infrastructure projects that focus on one-way, following-only relationships, UXLINK is the first to focus on bi-directional, acquaintance-based social relationships, similar to the differences between Twitter vs. Facebook. UXLINK consists mutual-promoting two layers: The application layer mainly includes Social DEX module and UX Growth (Link to Earn) module. The infrastructure layer includes unique and integrating data and the RWS social protocols, with a plan to launch an innovative Social Liquidity Chain, which utilizes OP Stack L2 and EigenDA technologies, to better support developers and third-party Dapps.
UXLINK has caught the attention of the market and investors with its product innovation and rapid growth. Since its product launch in April 2023, it has gained more than 3.5 million verified users in 10 months, with more than 75,000 decentralized groups, covering more than 6 million users. Its users are mainly located in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, and Africa.
"In Web1.0 and Web2.0 era, there are great products based on acquaintance social relationships, such as Facebook and WeChat, being the main drivers and infrastructure for Mass Adoption, benefiting billions of users; UXLINK is this kind of innovation and project in the Web3 era"
