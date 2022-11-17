U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua on Thursday at the COP27 summit in Egypt, a Reuters witness said.

Asked about the progress of the talks as he left the meeting, Kerry said: "We're making progress. Let's let the talks continue."

The first draft of a deal being hashed out at the summit, published on Thursday, would keep a target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius but left many of the most contentious issues unresolved ahead of a Friday deadline. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, writing by William James; Editing by Dominic Evans)



