SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 November 2023 - With 11.11 just around the corner, Kaira – Arlo's official distributor in Singapore – is joining in the shopping fun with attractive offers across Arlo's home security solution portfolio. From the best-in-class Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera to the newly released Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera – there's no shortage of options for you to choose just the right security solution for your home.The Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera is Arlo's most advanced security camera, offering best-in-class features along with an enhanced user experience and added flexibility. It comes with cutting-edgeanandto give you a crystal-clearview of your property day or night. The Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera can be placed anywhere that needs the biggest, best view, be it indoor or outdoor, thanks to its, a, andLooking for a capable camera that can provide both outdoor and indoor surveillance? The newly-released Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera is the perfect option for you! Featuring cutting-edge capabilities such as, a, anand, this versatile security camera will give you absolute peace of mind wherever you are. A successor of the award-winning Arlo Pro 4, the Pro 5S takes it to the next level withsupport with 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz connections, and up toFor more information on Arlo products, please visit https://kaira.arlostore.sg/ Hashtag: #Arlo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for useraimeephan data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.





Arlo