JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, ZA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2024 - The retail landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, shaped by digital advancements, evolving consumer expectations, and innovative technologies. As the industry undergoes a significant transformation, senior IT executives in major retail companies and technology service providers are invited to immerse themselves in the latest trends and insights at the Digital Retail Africa 2024 Conference.Date: 31 January 2024Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, JohannesburgHosted by IT News Africa , Digital Retail Africa 2024 is set to be the pinnacle event for retail and technology innovation on the African continent. This gathering will unite hundreds of local and international leaders, service providers, and experts within the retail sector to share knowledge, best practices, and case studies on harnessing technology for improved retail performance and enhanced customer experiences.Key Topics Include:Featured Speakers and Topics:Be part of Digital Retail Africa 2024 – the essential event for retail and technology enthusiasts in Africa. Learn from the best, network with the brightest, and stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of retail. Limited tickets available. Register now and secure your seat.

