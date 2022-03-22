DUBAI - The UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) received a trade delegation representing Turkey's Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSİAD ) at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of Hamid Muhammad bin Salem, FCCI Secretary-General, and a number of business owners.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance trade ties between FCCI and MÜSİAD, and the prospects of growing cooperation over the coming period.

FCCI Secretary-General said the privileged relations between the UAE and Turkish private sectors are paving the way for more rewarding cooperation between business owners in the two countries, pointing to the FCCI's keenness to enhance cooperation with MÜSİAD and utilise the momentum provided by Expo to intensify relations between the two sides.