BAKU - Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, has met with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, at the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership to the Republic of Azerbaijan, its leadership, government and people.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, investment opportunities and joint cooperation in various areas that achieve mutual interests and benefits for both sides.

During his meeting, Dr. Al Jaber explained that the directives of the UAE's wise leadership aim to build bridges of cooperation and partnership by exploring joint investment opportunities in a number of vital sectors, including energy, renewable energy, industry, technology, trade and other promising fields that contribute to achieving sustainable economic growth and a deeper strategic relationship.

On the sidelines of the visit, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber also met with Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, and with Mikhail Jabarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy and Investment.