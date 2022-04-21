The UAE is looking to enhance partnerships with the business community in Japan to boost trade and investment flows between the two countries.

The Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, recently held a meeting with the Japanese Business Council (JBC) in Dubai to explore ways the two states can further develop investments and increase trade, according to a statement from the Ministry of Economy.

Japan is one of UAE’s global trading partners. The country’s non-oil trade with Japan surged 17.4 percent to 47 billion dirhams ($12.8bln) in 2021.

Japanese investments into the UAE currently exceed 15 billion dirhams, accounting for 3 percent of total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and more than 8.2 percent of investments from Asian countries.

UAE investments into Japan also reached 4.4 billion as of the end of 2020, representing 40 percent of total Middle East investments in the Asian state.

According to Al Zeyoudi, the UAE s looking to strengthen its position as a “major destination for Japanese trade in the region and a vital gateway for its transit towards Middle East and African markets”.

The sectors in focus will include artificial intelligence, information and communications technology, space, renewable energy, tourism and healthcare, among others.

“We will work with the Japanese business community to achieve this shared vision and will continue to develop partnerships in important sectors in line with future economic trends,” the minister said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

