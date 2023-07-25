TWP is a global workspace provider setting new standards in ways of working. It currently operates award-winning workspaces at twelve locations in Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong, that enable today's business executives to work, meet and host in beautifully designed spaces. Since its inception in 2016, its timeless and inspiring designs have already been included in Forbes' list of "5 Most Beautiful Co-Working Spaces in the World" and Huffington Post's list of "20 Best Co-Working Spaces Across the Globe". Its mission is to create workspaces that are beautiful in form and high-performance in function. Find out more at www.theworkproject.com .

