Turkish Airlines said it increased its seat capacity offered to passengers by 17.2 percent in June, 2022 compared to same period of 2019 and carried a total of 6.9 million passenger while reaching 83.6 percent load factor.

Prof Dr. Ahmet Bolat, Chairman, said: “As Turkish Airlines family, we were expecting a summer season with high passenger demand and we were ready for it. As our performance improves every day, we are reaching results even better than the optimistic forecasts by the international authorities for the post-pandemic era.

“This success is due to the exceptional travel experience offered with Turkish hospitality and our colleagues who channel their excitement and energy to the sky. I extend my thanks to our Turkish Airlines family and our 6.9 million guests who met with us over the clouds.”

Cargo and Mail volume increased by 17.7 percent during the month compared to same period of 2019 and reached 146,0000 tons.

January-June 2022 traffic results:

• Total passengers carried during January-June period was at 30.9 million.

• During January-June, total load factor was at 75.6 percent. International load factor was at 74.7 while domestic load factor was at 83.6 percent.

• Total Available Seat Kilometre (APK) during January-June became 90.6 billion during 2022 while it was 88.8 billion during the same period of 2019.

• Cargo/mail carried during January-June increased by 14.1% compared to same period of 2019 and reached to 819 thousand tons.

• Number of aircraft in the fleet became 380 at the end of June.

