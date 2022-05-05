Turkey's trade deficit climbed 98.1% year-on-year in April to $6.10 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Thursday, as soaring energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent global commodity prices soaring, threatening to derail Ankara's new economic programme that aims to tackle high inflation with a current account surplus.

Turkey's exports rose 24.6% to $23.36 billion in April, while imports jumped 34.9% to $29.47 billion, data also showed.

Announcing the numbers, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said the impact of high commodity prices, including natural gas and oil, could be seen on imports, but exports showed a strong performance nonetheless.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)



