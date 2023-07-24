The Largest Post-Pandemic STEAM Competition in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 July 2023 - Trumptech, the leading edtech company and the Official LEGO® Education Partner in Hong Kong, has successfully held the FIRST® LEGO® League 2022-23, attracting a record-breaking 85 schools and nearly 150 teams from around the city. With its transformative approach to STEAM education, this competition represents the largest of its kind in the region following the global pandemic.

Award winners of the FIRST® LEGO® League 2022-23 Secondary School Division.
Award winners of the FIRST® LEGO® League 2022-23 Secondary School Division.

The FIRST® LEGO® League offers annual international STEAM competitions, drawing participation from over 100 countries worldwide. Students, using LEGO® Education kits to achieve their goals, explore STEAM topics and boost their 21st-century skills. The event also aligns with Hong Kong's chief executive's 2022 policy address, aiming to promote STEAM education "for all", "for fun", and "for diversity" in primary and secondary schools. This initiative intends to include more I&T learning elements in the curriculum, designate coordinators in all publicly-funded schools to plan STEAM education holistically, and arrange professional training for teachers in at least 75% of publicly-funded schools.

"The FIRST® LEGO® League competition embodies our commitment to inspire and cultivate the future leaders of STEAM," said Ming Kwok, CEO of Trumptech. "By providing students with an immersive, hands-on learning experience, we are empowering them to develop creative problem-solving abilities and technological literacy that will prove essential in the world of tomorrow."

This year's competition offered a range of categories for kindergarteners, primary, and secondary school students, ensuring a holistic development and application of STEAM skills throughout their academic journey.

Students prepared for four critical aspects of the competition: The Robot Game, Innovation project, Robot Design, and Core Values. Through these segments, they had the chance to design and program robots, propose creative solutions to global issues, and present their projects to professional judges.

Participating teams consisted of 2-6 students, guided by 1-2 coaches. They were equipped with LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Prime core and expansion kits, FLL Challenge annual field set (mission maps and field models), teacher and student guides, and the Robot Performance Competition Guide.

The competition rewarded students across multiple areas, such as Robot Design, Innovation project, and Team Collaboration, with the opportunity for winners to attend the international competition in China, US, Europe and Australia.

Beyond the competition, Trumptech offers comprehensive STEAM learning services and support, including FLL competition workshops, FLL competition training courses, SPIKE Prime student interest classes, and SPIKE Prime fun days for entire grades. These opportunities allow preparation for the competition and easy integration into the curriculum.

"We are proud of the achievements of all the teams this year and excited about the potential of these young learners," added Mr. Kwok. "The future of STEAM is in their hands, and we at Trumptech are committed to helping them explore, innovate, and lead."

In addition to Trumptech, the FIRST® LEGO® League 2022-23 was supported by multiple parties, including Strategic Partner the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, Co-organisers the Hong Kong Association for Computer Education (HKACE) and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), and venue sponsor THEi and Vocational Training Council of Hong Kong.

The policy address and Trumptech's efforts are converging to form a robust foundation for promoting I&T development in Hong Kong. The success of the FIRST® LEGO® League competition is a testament to this commitment.

Award winners of the Primary School Division

Awards
School/ Team
Team
Overall Champion
Hoi Ping Chamber of Commerce Primary School
HP Lego Team
Overall 1st runner up
Chun Tok School
P5
Overall 2nd runner up
Chun Tok School
P6
Robot Performance Award Champion
Chun Tok School
P5
Robot Performance Award Champion 1st runner up
Wong Tai Sin Catholic Primary School
MERCURY
Robot Performance Award Champion 2nd runner up
Chun Tok School
P4
Judges Award
Tai Po Government Primary School
Team 1
Best Presentation Award
Alliance Primary School, Kowloon Tong
Team 7
Team Building Award
Kowloon Tong Government Primary School

Innovation Project Award
Tai Po Government Primary School
Team 3
Robot Design Award
Pigeon City
PCEW「DUCK」

Award winners of Secondary School Division

Awards
School/ Team
Team
Overall Champion
SKH Bishop Baker Secondary School
Concentric
Overall 1st runner up
Diocesan Girls' School
DGS Robotics
Overall 2nd runner up
Buddhist Tai Hung College
T-Rex
Robot Performance Award Champion
Carmel Secondary School
Carmel Secondary School
Robot Performance Award Champion 1st runner up
Queen's College
Team Diamond
Robot Performance Award Champion 2nd runner up
SKH Bishop Baker Secondary School
symbio
Judges Award
Pui Ching Middle School
Team 2
Best Presentation Award
Baptist Lui Ming Choi Secondary School
JAKIOS
Team Building Award
Dr. X Academy
Hyper Beast
Innovation Project Award
Sing Yin Secondary School
Sing Ying boyS Step on lego
Robot Design Award
St. Margaret's Co-educational English Secondary and Primary School
STEMpire

Hashtag: #FirstLegoLeague #Trumptech #尊科教育




Youtube:

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Trumptech Digital Education Services Ltd