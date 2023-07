The Largest Post-Pandemic STEAM Competition in Hong Kong

Award winners of the FIRST® LEGO® League 2022-23 Secondary School Division.

Awards

School/ Team

Team

Overall Champion

Hoi Ping Chamber of Commerce Primary School

HP Lego Team

Overall 1st runner up

Chun Tok School

P5

Overall 2nd runner up

Chun Tok School

P6

Robot Performance Award Champion

Chun Tok School

P5

Robot Performance Award Champion 1st runner up

Wong Tai Sin Catholic Primary School

MERCURY

Robot Performance Award Champion 2nd runner up

Chun Tok School

P4

Judges Award

Tai Po Government Primary School

Team 1

Best Presentation Award

Alliance Primary School, Kowloon Tong

Team 7

Team Building Award

Kowloon Tong Government Primary School



Innovation Project Award

Tai Po Government Primary School

Team 3

Robot Design Award

Pigeon City

PCEW「DUCK」



Awards

School/ Team

Team

Overall Champion

SKH Bishop Baker Secondary School

Concentric

Overall 1st runner up

Diocesan Girls' School

DGS Robotics

Overall 2nd runner up

Buddhist Tai Hung College

T-Rex

Robot Performance Award Champion

Carmel Secondary School

Carmel Secondary School

Robot Performance Award Champion 1st runner up

Queen's College

Team Diamond

Robot Performance Award Champion 2nd runner up

SKH Bishop Baker Secondary School

symbio

Judges Award

Pui Ching Middle School

Team 2

Best Presentation Award

Baptist Lui Ming Choi Secondary School

JAKIOS

Team Building Award

Dr. X Academy

Hyper Beast

Innovation Project Award

Sing Yin Secondary School

Sing Ying boyS Step on lego

Robot Design Award

St. Margaret's Co-educational English Secondary and Primary School

STEMpire



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 July 2023 - Trumptech, the leading edtech company and the Official LEGO® Education Partner in Hong Kong, has successfully held the FIRST® LEGO® League 2022-23, attracting a record-breaking 85 schools and nearly 150 teams from around the city. With its transformative approach to STEAM education, this competition represents the largest of its kind in the region following the global pandemic.The FIRST® LEGO® League offers annual international STEAM competitions, drawing participation from over 100 countries worldwide. Students, using LEGO® Education kits to achieve their goals, explore STEAM topics and boost their 21st-century skills. The event also aligns with Hong Kong's chief executive's 2022 policy address, aiming to promote STEAM education "for all", "for fun", and "for diversity" in primary and secondary schools. This initiative intends to include more I&T learning elements in the curriculum, designate coordinators in all publicly-funded schools to plan STEAM education holistically, and arrange professional training for teachers in at least 75% of publicly-funded schools."The FIRST® LEGO® League competition embodies our commitment to inspire and cultivate the future leaders of STEAM," said Ming Kwok, CEO of Trumptech. "By providing students with an immersive, hands-on learning experience, we are empowering them to develop creative problem-solving abilities and technological literacy that will prove essential in the world of tomorrow."This year's competition offered a range of categories for kindergarteners, primary, and secondary school students, ensuring a holistic development and application of STEAM skills throughout their academic journey.Students prepared for four critical aspects of the competition: The Robot Game, Innovation project, Robot Design, and Core Values. Through these segments, they had the chance to design and program robots, propose creative solutions to global issues, and present their projects to professional judges.Participating teams consisted of 2-6 students, guided by 1-2 coaches. They were equipped with LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Prime core and expansion kits, FLL Challenge annual field set (mission maps and field models), teacher and student guides, and the Robot Performance Competition Guide.The competition rewarded students across multiple areas, such as Robot Design, Innovation project, and Team Collaboration, with the opportunity for winners to attend the international competition in China, US, Europe and Australia.Beyond the competition, Trumptech offers comprehensive STEAM learning services and support, including FLL competition workshops, FLL competition training courses, SPIKE Prime student interest classes, and SPIKE Prime fun days for entire grades. These opportunities allow preparation for the competition and easy integration into the curriculum."We are proud of the achievements of all the teams this year and excited about the potential of these young learners," added Mr. Kwok. "The future of STEAM is in their hands, and we at Trumptech are committed to helping them explore, innovate, and lead."In addition to Trumptech, the FIRST® LEGO® League 2022-23 was supported by multiple parties, including Strategic Partner the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, Co-organisers the Hong Kong Association for Computer Education (HKACE) and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), and venue sponsor THEi and Vocational Training Council of Hong Kong.The policy address and Trumptech's efforts are converging to form a robust foundation for promoting I&T development in Hong Kong. The success of the FIRST® LEGO® League competition is a testament to this commitment.Award winners of the Primary School DivisionAward winners of Secondary School DivisionHashtag: #FirstLegoLeague #Trumptech #尊科教育Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIb3AIHUQHv65dYdTi9Gyxg?view_as=subscriber

