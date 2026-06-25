Held in support of Go Green SG 2026, the 27 June to 4 July exhibition spotlights creative reuse and cleaner event power at Raffles City Shopping CentreSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2026 - Trashure Hunt 2026 will open its award ceremony and public exhibition this Saturday, 27 June, at Raffles City Shopping Centre, inviting Singaporeans to see how discarded materials can be transformed into artworks that spark practical conversations on waste, recycling and climate action.
Organised by Adsan Law LLC and Ode To Art in support of Go Green SG 2026, Trashure Hunt arrives as Singapore continues to push for stronger everyday sustainability habits. While national conversations around climate action often focus on large-scale infrastructure or policy, the exhibition brings the issue closer to the public by showing how creativity can change the way people see the materials they throw away.
The exhibition is part of the fourth edition of Go Green SG, the national sustainability movement led by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment. This year's edition runs from 11 May to 28 June 2026 and features more than 1,000 sustainability-focused activities by around 500 partners across Singapore, with a focus on climate adaptation. Against that backdrop, Trashure Hunt brings the message into a familiar public space: a shopping mall, where everyday consumption and environmental responsibility naturally meet.
Following the close of submissions on 20 June, selected artworks created from clean recyclable or discarded materials will be showcased at Raffles City Shopping Centre from 27 June to 4 July 2026. Entries are assessed on creativity, use of materials, sustainability message, craftsmanship and overall impact. Winners will receive a share of a SGD 9,000 prize pool, with first prize at SGD 5,000, second prize at SGD 3,000 and third prize at SGD 1,000.
As the Green Energy Partner for Trashure Hunt 2026, GoRentalSG supported the event's vision of turning waste into wonder by demonstrating how sustainability can be activated not only through art, but also through the way events are powered. For this event, GoRentalSG provided 216kWh of clean energy and helped avoid an estimated 583kg of emissions, proving that every gathering, exhibition and public experience has the potential to become part of a cleaner energy future.
"People often think sustainability begins with big infrastructure, but an exhibition like Trashure Hunt makes it visible and immediate," said Colin Peh, Founder and Managing Director of GoRental SG. "A discarded item can become something worth pausing for, and an event can run on cleaner power instead of defaulting to diesel. These practical shifts are what make sustainability easier for more people to understand and adopt."
The award ceremony will be held on Saturday, 27 June 2026, 11:30am, at Ode To Art, 252 North Bridge Road, #01-36E/F, Raffles City Shopping Centre. Mr Melvyn Ong, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, will attend as Guest of Honour. The award ceremony is for invited guests and media only, while the exhibition will be open to the public from 27 June to 4 July.
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About GoRentalSG
GoRentalSG is a Singapore-based clean energy solutions provider powering the transition towards cleaner, quieter and more sustainable operations across events, worksites, businesses and urban spaces. By replacing conventional diesel generator dependency with intelligent, mobile battery energy systems, GoRentalSG enables organisations to reduce emissions without compromising reliability, scalability or performance. Through practical deployment, data-driven energy planning and future-ready battery solutions, GoRentalSG continues to help Singapore’s events and industries move towards a more resilient, low-carbon tomorrow. Learn more at GoRentalSG.
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