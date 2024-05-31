The Absolutely Fabulous Theatre Connection (AFTEC) is the pioneer and specialist in creative learning and teaching in Hong Kong. As an award-winning bilingual Learning Theatre™️, AFTEC is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of young people and creative learning professionals. We believe in the power of the arts to inspire, motivate, and transform, and use an integrated arts-in-education approach to enhance education and encourage creative learning. Our acronym, A.F.T.E.C. also stands for Arts For Transformative Educational Change. Established in 2008 as a registered charity, we have reached over 256,000 audience members and participants through our diverse cross-disciplinary projects. Since 2009, we have been the Venue Partner of the Sai Wan Ho Civic Centre under the LCSD Venue Partnership Scheme. AFTEC was a recipient of HK Arts Development Council's Award for Arts Education 2014 & 2017, and Arts Promotion 2020, as well as a two-time recipient of the Springboard Grant under the Arts Capacity Development Funding Scheme (2015 & 2017) and a grantee of Art Development Matching Grants Scheme (2022 - 2024) of the HKSAR Government. AFTEC pioneered Relaxed Theatre and the performing arts module of Medical Humanities developing STEAM as a teaching & learning approach. Website: www.aftec.hk

