SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 August 2023 - From now to 30 September 2023, both non-travellers and travellers can revel in an array of special-bundle deals on Lotte Duty Free’s curation on iShopChangi. Whether you are looking to get your hands on limited-edition whiskies, cognacs, gins, beers, stouts, wines, or sake, Lotte Duty Free’s third-anniversary celebration will have something for everyone. Enjoy exclusive 2-tier gifts-with-purchase and mark your calendar for the One-Day Mega Flash Sale, happening on 19 August, to enjoy greater savings.
A Toast to Liquor Exclusives and Deals for Travellers
Whiskey enthusiasts are in for a treat from our wide array of distinguished brands like Macallan, Bunnahabhain, Glenmorangie, and Kavalan. Deal-seekers can look for picks such as the Jura 12 Year Old Sherry Cask to grab 15% off its original price and take a bottle home at just S$97.50. Or enjoy 25% off the Dewar’s 12 Year Old Reserve when you buy two bottles at a discounted price of S$61.96 each.
Elevate your moments of indulgence with Cognac classics such as the Camus Borderies Special Dry, currently available at 10% off, at a reduced price of S$143.10.
Step beyond familiar favourites like the Suntory Roku Gin and Hendricks and embark on a flavourful journey with award-winning expressions by Twenty Third Street. The bold collection of Twenty Third Street boasts an enticing range of spicy to citrus-based flavours that will invigorate your palate. Don’t miss the chance to try these acclaimed gins, now available at a fantastic 20% discount off their usual price per bottle. Add them to your personal stash at just S$62.86 when you snap up two bottles.
For sweet libation lovers, Somrus offers a delightful array of cream liqueurs — from luscious mango to rich coffee and aromatic chai flavours — now at S$38.68, a 15% discount from its original price. Better yet, indulge in two or more bottles of selected award-winning cream liqueurs from Somrus and enjoy a fantastic 25% discount.
Lotte Duty Free also brings in top Chinese baijiu brands such as Gujing Distillery, Shede and Wuliangye. Uncover hidden gems and timeless classics, like the Gujing Distillery Heritage Cellar. Now at S$261 with a 10% discount from its usual price, elevate your drinking experience with one of China's most renowned white liquors.
Looking for more liquor gems? Check out the exclusive travel-only liquor selections, specially curated to elevate your vacation experiences and make your getaway moments extra memorable. Whether you are seeking the perfect bottle to enjoy during your trip or looking for unique souvenirs to bring back home, our travel-exclusives have got you covered.
Unearthing more liquor deals for non-travellers
Unlock your own unique form of liquor getaways within Singapore by enjoying savings on classic wines from brands like Patriarche. Explore selections like Patriarche Meursault 2019 and Patriarche Père & Fils Cuvee Emotion Pommard 2016, now at an enticing S$166.50 and S$136.80, respectively, 10% off their usual prices. Stock up your cellar with a delightful duo of bottles and enjoy further reduced prices, thanks to a generous 15% discount.
The captivating delights extend far beyond August as more discounts and offers continue to enthral non-travellers until the end of September. Till 30 September, sip, savour, and repeat with the Edinburgh Gin Lemon & Jasmine from Edinburgh Gin at a price tag of only S$62.90, 20% off its usual price.
Secure Flash Vouchers for the Ultimate One-Day Mega Flash Sale & Gifts-with-Purchase
Mark your calendar for Lotte 3rd Anniversary's One-Day Mega Flash sale, happening on 19 August 2023.
In the meantime, elevate your drinking rituals with our exclusive 2-tier gifts-with-purchase offer.
Spend a minimum of S$180 on Lotte Duty Free products to receive a free Cocktail Shaker, adding style and flair to your favourite libations. Take it to the next level by spending S$880 or more on Lotte Duty Free products online, and receive a complimentary Aerator for stylish pouring and good vibes.
Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your drinking experience with these exclusive gifts, available while stocks last.
*Only applicable on selected products retailed by Lotte Duty Free. T&Cs apply.
Party it Up with Lotte and Let Luck Be on Your Side
Unlock a world of extraordinary opportunities alongside the birthday bash galore with Changi. By spending S$50 or more on iShopChangi using Changi Pay, you not only treat yourself to fantastic products but also quadruple your chances of becoming a Changi Millionaire, with the chance to win S$1 million or even a Porsche Macan!
As a new iShopChangi user, your journey begins with exclusive perks.
Jet-setting across the globe? Enjoy the ultimate convenience and flexibility by shopping for your favourite spirits up to 30 days in advance and as close as 12 hours before your flight. Collect your order at the various Departure and Arrival Collection Centres. Alternatively, have it conveniently delivered to a local residential address for free with a minimum spend of S$59; an S$8 delivery fee applies for orders below S$59.
As a non-traveller, you can also shop with peace of mind at tax and duty-absorbed prices on iShopChangi. Enjoy free delivery to your Singapore residential address when you spend a minimum of S$59. Alternatively, choose to pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre – no minimum spend is required.
