HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2025TIME editors note that while much of the world was mired in geopolitical uncertainty during 2024, businesses across the Asia-Pacific enjoyed an upbeat year. VinFast, which ranks 101st, outperformed numerous established automotive brands and stands as the sole Vietnamese company in the top 200.TIME, a globally influential magazine headquartered in New York City, boasts a 101-year legacy. With a presence spanning five continents, TIME is renowned for shaping public discourse through its insightful analysis of political, economic, cultural, and scientific developments. Notably, TIME's curated lists are consistently recognized for their authority and prestige.In collaboration with Statista, TIME established this ranking by meticulously collecting information and evaluating candidates based on three key criteria: revenue growth, employee satisfaction surveys, and rigorous environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG, or sustainability) data.VinFast received a total score of 89.01 in the evaluation. The Company showed consistent revenue growth and performed well in the "Sustainability transparency" category, exceeding the performance of several established companies in areas of societal contributions and carbon emission reductions, as well as its involvement in the global green revolution.In addition, the Company's 100th position in the employee satisfaction criterion reflects a positive and cohesive workplace. This suggests VinFast's involvement in the sustainable economic and social development of the Asia-Pacific region.This marks VinFast's second consecutive year on TIME's lists. Last year, the Company was recognized among the top 100 most influential companies worldwide (TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024).Having established a presence in Vietnam, North America, and Europe, VinFast has since expanded to new international markets. Over the past year, the Company launched in the Middle East and India, and began sales and deliveries of its electric SUV product range in Indonesia and the Philippines, supported by attractive sales and after-sales policies and an expanding dealer network.In Asia, VinFast is actively enhancing its production capabilities by establishing EV manufacturing facilities in Indonesia and India. These initiatives are designed to generate significant employment opportunities and accelerate the growth of the local electric vehicle industry. To drive the region's electrification transition, VinFast is forging strategic partnerships with entities like GSM and V-GREEN, constructing a robust 'For a Green Future' transportation ecosystem.

