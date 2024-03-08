The Functional Foods for Wellness Summit KL 2024 concluded successfully in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 7th

More than twenty experts and scholars from organizations such as the International Probiotics Association, Health Food Supplement Association, Nestlé, Mengniu Dairy, DSM, and others provided in-depth insights on topics of industry-wide interest, including health food regulatory policies, product innovation and research and development, and market development trends. Keynote speeches on popular topics such as precision nutrition and gut microbiota also sparked enthusiastic discussions among attendees.
The summit was well received by the attendees. Mr. Nik Fahmi Mokhtar from Biotropics Malaysia said, "This is an excellent event. It's well organized, and the speakers and their presentations are very informative and relevant to us. We really enjoy it and look forward to future events like this."
To recognize outstanding achievements in the field of functional food, the organizing committee presented 16 trophies and certificates to 7 companies during the awards ceremony on the first evening of the summit.
Annual Ingredient Cardiovascular Health Award——Kaneka Ubiquinol™
The FFWS Annual Ingredient Cardiovascular Award recognises Kaneka Ubiquinol's significant contribution to supporting cardiovascular health with over 45 years of scientific research, 90+ studies and 80+ patents supporting its rigour, innovation and excellence in precision Japanese manufacturing quality in the quest to support optimal cardiovascular health for millions across the region.
Tsuyoshi Takakuwa, Head of Marketing and Sales at Kaneka, expressed his gratitude and excitement over the win: "We are deeply honoured to receive this distinguished award from FFWS. It is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based bioidentical Ubiquinol that supports cardiovascular health and overall wellbeing."
"The recognition by the FFWS judges fuels our passion to continue innovating and contributing to the health of individuals worldwide. We thank you all."
Kaneka Ubiquinol is scientifically proven to support mitochondrial function throughout each cell in the body for multiple functions including cardiovascular health and the maintenance of healthy cardiovascular function, supporting blood vessel health and healthy LDL cholesterol, amongst many other functions including fertility and energy production.
Annual Infant and Toddler Nutrition Innovation Award——Mengniu Ruibuen Enzhi Infant Formula
Annual Healthy Aging Nutrition Product Award——Mengniu Yourui Guli Formula
Annual Immune Function Product Award——Guanyiru Immunity-Enhancing Probiotic Yogurt
Annual Digestive Health Product Excellence Award——Yoyic
Annual Technological Innovation Pioneer Award——ShuHua AnTangJian Sugar Control Lactose-Free Milk
Annual Gut Health Product Award——CHANGYI100% Lactobacillus Drink
Annual Probiotic Product Award——AMBROSIAL AMX Living Probiotics Yogurt
Annual Ingredient for Weight Management Award——Citrus Extract
Annual Ingredient for Oral Beauty Award——Peptivator® Collagen Peptide
Annual Ingredient for Healthy Aging Award——Physta® Tongkat Ali Standardized Extract
Annual Ingredient for Cognitive Function Award——BioKesum® Standardized Persicaria Minor Leaf Extract
Annual Ingredient for Skincare & Beauty Trend Award——AVCO® Activated Virgin Coconut Oil
Annual Popular Product Flavor Award——>Your< Iron Syrup
Annual Product Form Innovation Award——>Your< Iron Forte Liquid Sticks
Annual Emerging Enterprise Growth Award——Vita Green Pharmaceutical (HK) Limited
After the event, the organizer, Lampten Information and Consulting, stated that they will confirm and announce the date and venue for the 2025 Functional Foods for Wellness Summit later this year.
