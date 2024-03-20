TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2024 - The Council of Indigenous Peoples participated for the first time in a tour organized by the Tourism Bureau of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to promote tourism in European cities. On March 1st, a Taiwan Tourism Promotion Event was held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and from March 5th to 7th, they attended the ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus Börse). During the promotion period, the Council of Indigenous Peoples and the Tourism Bureau invited the Zuyun Cultural Music and Dance Troupe to perform indigenous music and dance, as well as arranged experiences such as making Paiwan glass bead crafts. The Council of Indigenous Peoples hopes to attract global travelers to Taiwan to experience the diverse cultures of indigenous tribes.
The Council of Indigenous Peoples stated that indigenous tribes in Taiwan are either located in the mountains or by the sea, and tribal tourism emphasizes cultural and ecological sustainability, providing places for relaxation of body and mind. This aligns with this year's theme of the Taiwan Pavilion, "Embrace the Mountains, Embrace the Sea, Enjoy the Circumference of the Island." Different indigenous groups have distinct cultures and languages, enriching the cultural heritage of Taiwan. Throughout the year, various tribes hold seasonal festivals and celebrations on different days to express gratitude and respect for nature.
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.