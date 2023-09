VIENNA, AUSTRIA - news aktuell - 15 September 2023 - In the online auction, which ends on 27 September 2023, the Austrian auction house Dorotheum offers around 200 historic photographs of the US space agency NASA, dating from the beginning of manned spaceflight in the early 1960s to the mid-1970s. A selection of vintage prints collected over a period of 25 years by French space historian and art collector Victor Martin-Malburet can be purchased at auction - with attractive opening prices, starting at 100 euros, and without reserve.The colour and black-and-white photographs were originally taken for scientific purposes and most of them were kept under lock and key. The auction includes important visual treasures from the Golden Age of astronautics, such as the first space selfie, the first human-taken photograph of the Planet Earth, and the first human-taken photograph of the surface of another world. An absolute rarity, with an estimate between 15,000 and 25,000 euros, is the only photograph of the first man on the Moon (Neil Armstrong) taken by astronaut Buzz Aldrin during the first lunar landing of the APOLLO 11 mission in July 1969.Parts of the Martin-Malburet Collection have already been exhibited in renowned museums worldwide, including the Grand Palais in Paris, the Kunsthaus in Zurich, the Museum der Moderne in Salzburg and the Louisiana Museum of Art in Denmark.View online catalogue https://www.dorotheum.com/en/a/99412/ Hashtag: #Dorotheum #TheBeautyofSpace

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.