Hong Kong AIDS Foundation was established in 1991. Prompted by the general public's poor understanding of AIDS and common misconceptions about those living with HIV/AIDS, a group of people coming from different sectors of society who cared for the betterment of the community joined together to form Hong Kong AIDS Foundation, a non-governmental social service organization, to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS in Hong Kong. To learn more about Hong Kong AIDS Foundation, please visit: Website: https://www.aids.org.hk/ Facebook： https://www.facebook.com/hongkongaidsfoundationofficial Instagram： https://www.instagram.com/hkaidsfoundation/

Left to right: Dr. LEONG Iek Hou Head of Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Health Bureau, Macao SAR; Mr. HAN Mengjie, Chief expert on AIDS Prevention and Control of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention; Professor SHANG Hong, Academician of China Academy of Engineering, Director of the First Hospital of China Medical University; Dr. Erasmus U. MORAH，Director and Representative, UNAIDS China Office; Dr. Margaret CHAN, Dean of Vanke School of Public Health, Tsinghua University; Dr Che Hung LEONG, the Chairman of Hong Kong AIDS Foundation; Mr Chen Zetao, the Deputy Director-General of the Co-ordination Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Dr LEE Ha-yun, Libby, JP, Under Secretary for Health to share her message; Professor David HO, Director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center; Mr. HAO Yang, President of Chinese Association of STD & AIDS Prevention and Control; Ms. WANG Xinlun, Vice-President of Chinese Association of STD & AIDS Prevention and Control; Dr. JIN Ronghua, Director of National Center for Infectious Diseases (Beijing), President of the Beijing Ditan Hospital; Dr. Chien-Chin HUNG, President of Taiwan AIDS Society; Professor CHEN Zhiwei, Director of AIDS Institute, Chair Professor, Department of Microbiology, LKS Faculty of Medicine, the University of Hong Kong

