The 5th Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival Kicks off

In his speech, Kang Tao stated that the Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival focused on building a platform for cultural exchange and cooperation between China and countries and regions along the Belt and Road, adding a splendid touch to the joint construction of the Belt and Road, and contributing to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. Fujian will promote cooperation through culture, build consensus through exchange, and develop the arts festival into a "never-ending" event showcasing diverse culture and friendly exchange between people.
Zhang Yigong presided over the opening ceremony. The large-scale music and dance performance "Afar Miles of Maritime Silk Road - Zayton Love Across Time" was held at the ceremony. China Central Television host Ren Luyu, as a modern traveler, had conversations with Chinese and foreign historical figures closely related to Quanzhou such as Wang Dayuan, Zheng He, He Chaozong, and Marco Polo in world heritage sites, presenting the thousand-year development of Quanzhou on the international stage.
Themed "Appreciate the Beauty of Diverse Civilizations," this year's Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival consists of 12 activities in five main sections, including the "Beauty of Empathy", "Beauty of Music", "Beauty of Craftsmanship", "Beauty of Harmony", and "Beauty of Light," covering art, music, exhibition, dance, and artistic creations. It brought together 52 troupes and over 1,600 artists, experts, scholars, international friends, and media reporters from 43 countries and regions, sharing the platform of exchange, the arts event, and the festival for the people.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The 5th Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival