BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 May 2024 - The Beijing Inbound Tourism Development Conference commenced on Friday with the primary objective of fostering a platform for interaction and enhancing collaboration between Chinese and international travel agencies. Scheduled to run until Sunday, the conference features a diverse array of activities, including negotiations among travel enterprises, strategic partnership signings, cultural and tourism resource promotions, and site inspections.The opening ceremony saw a turnout of over 260 attendees, notably comprising more than 100 global travel business delegates, district culture and tourism bureaus, and international destination offices within the city.Sima Hong, the vice-mayor of Beijing, delivered a keynote address at the conference, expressing Beijing's aspirations to leverage this event for profound dialogues with global tourism industry experts. The city aims to bolster resource sharing, foster reciprocal visitor exchanges with international travel agencies, enhance cooperation, and facilitate knowledge exchange in developing premium tourism routes.Hong emphasized that such initiatives would pave the way for a transformative tourism landscape, enabling the industry to better cater to enriching experiences, drive economic growth, and foster a deeper understanding of diverse civilizations. These efforts, he noted, are poised to create shared opportunities within the tourism market, ultimately contributing to the advancement of tourism development.Hashtag: #BeijingInboundTourismDevelopmentConference

