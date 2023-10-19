Step IT Up is an accelerated ‘place, and train’ programme, supported by Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) under Techskills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative, aimed at growing digital talents for Singapore. The programme was launched in August 2022 and will benefit 400 people from non-tech backgrounds over the next three years. Step IT Up has been successfully conducted across multiple countries since its inception 8 years ago by Temus’ strategic partner, UST. Beyond Singapore, the programme has run in the United States, Mexico, Poland, Australia, Costa Rica, and Israel. For more information, please visit: www.stepitup.temus.com .

Temus was established by Temasek in partnership with UST, to provide digital transformation solutions for the private and public sectors as we aspire to be a strategic partner in realising the Singapore Government’s Smart Nation vision. We are headquartered in Singapore and have more than 200 employees across a wide range of disciplines in strategy, design, architecture, technology, data & AI. For more information, please visit www.temus.com.

