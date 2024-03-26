Founded in 2003 in Shenzhen, TELESIN has emerged as a prominent leader in photography innovation. As a high-tech enterprise integrating research, design, production, and sales, TELESIN has been at the forefront of creative image innovation. Recognized as a distinguished 2022 Shenzhen New SME, TELESIN continues to push boundaries. With a global presence in over 200 countries and regions, TELESIN's proprietary brand has gained widespread recognition. Over the past decade, the company has remained dedicated to its mission of serving video creators worldwide and enhancing sharing experiences. By prioritizing user-centered design principles, TELESIN ensures its products meet the diverse recording needs across various scenarios. Beyond its own brand offerings, TELESIN has become a trusted supplier to industry leaders like DJI and Insta360, providing 14 official accessories to DJI and 27 to Insta360. This solidifies TELESIN's position in the global sports camera accessories market. Strategic partnerships with leading Chinese action camera brands such as SJCAM, AKASO, KANDAO, and Mology have further expanded TELESIN's reach and influence in the industry. Furthermore, TELESIN isn't just deeply rooted in the realm of creating action camera videos; it also stands as a global pioneer in the field of smartphone imaging. As one of the frontrunners in the smartphone imaging domain, TELESIN provides enthusiasts with professional and engaging peripheral products. Their innovative offerings cater to the diverse needs of smartphone imaging enthusiasts, solidifying TELESIN's position as a leader in this burgeoning field. Continuing its mission of empowering video creation, TELESIN remains focused on keeping pace with the evolving trends in video expression. With aspirations to serve a significant portion of the world's video creators and facilitate millions of video shares, the company is dedicated to enabling active engagement in content creation and sharing among users worldwide. For more information: https://www.telesin-store.com/

