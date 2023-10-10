Teledyne e2v is part of the Teledyne Imaging Group. Their leading-edge devices enable customer innovations through access to state-of-the-art technologies, driving the next generation of systems, in signal chain semiconductor devices, full spectrum imaging and high-power radio frequency solutions. Teledyne e2v engineers have led on ground-breaking improvements in cancer radiotherapy systems, ultra-high reliability in critical electronic systems, observing the effects of climate change from space and imaging planetary exploration in our solar system. For more information, visit https://www.teledyne-e2v.com Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne Technologies [TDY] umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage. For more information, visit https://www.teledyneimaging.com/

