Goodbase Trading takes over to enhance the brand

Taokaenoi's seaweed snack has a unique sea aroma with enriched spices. The series of seaweed products remove the smell of fish by grilling and have different shapes that give you different textures. They import quality seaweed to ensure freshness and zero contamination. Their refined manufacturing methods comply with GMP and do not add preservatives nor food colors, making their snack healthy and tasty. It well explains why they take up over 60% of the Thai seaweed snack product market, and why it is so popular in Greater China and the Asia-Pacific region, and even export to Europe and the United States.



Goodbase Trading Marketing Director Mr. Ip Chiu Fai hoped to cooperate with more local sales channels so that more citizens understand this healthy seaweed food brand. He also announced the launch of two Taokaenoi's seaweed snack products at Wellcome Supermarket. More close discussions with other chain groups and industry partners are still ongoing. Let's look forward to it.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 August 2023 - The world-famous Thai snack brand Taokaenoi announced its appointment of Goodbase Trading Ltd. ("Goodbase Trading") as sole agent in Hong Kong. A contract signing ceremony was held at the Food Expo by both parties. It is expected that this collaboration will bring new opportunities to the brand.To celebrate the alliance, Taokaenoi distributed free seaweed snacks for the public to taste in different zones of the Food Expo. The company as well distributed limited edition photos of their global celebrity endorsers – ZeeNuNew, the handsome Thai BL stars. The distribution was very popular among citizens in all the zones.The 15-year collaboration between Taokaenoi and Goodbase Trading began in Macau. Goodbase Trading's thorough understanding of Taokaenoi and its products, coupled with their Hong Kong company's knowledge of the local market, have an edge to develop regional marketing plans and expand sales channels. During the signing ceremony, Wachira Yarnthasanakij, the Chief International Trade Officer of Taokaenoi, expressed his pleasure for the cooperation and looked forward to Taokaenoi's brand awareness continued to improve in Hong Kong.Hashtag: #Taokaenoi #Goodbase

Taokaenoi is the largest seaweed producer in Thailand, ranking first in Thailand's market share, and our products have been exported to more than 40 countries around the world. Since 2004, we have committed to provide consumers with the healthiest and tastiest seaweed snacks, letting the public know about the health benefits of seaweed. We believe that our love and passion for what we do, make a difference in our products. Good quality of ingredients are carefully selected to make our tasty seaweed snacks. It has been our goal to continue creating new products for the world market.





Goodbase is a member of Vang Kei Hong Group of Macau. Based in Hong Kong, Goodbase is a leading company in providing market development. It specializes in branded fast-moving consumer products like food and beverage, and other fields, providing customers with comprehensive market expansion services, including product feasibility studies, import declarations, customs handling, and marketing planning, sales, on-site sales and promotion services, warehousing management, physical distribution, invoicing, collection, after-sales service and other value-added services. We have professional and extensive local knowledge combined with a comprehensive infrastructure that allows us to understand the needs of our business partners and provide tailor-made services to help our partners grow their businesses. We are currently the sole agents of many famous brands, serving over 1,000 accounts including department stores, supermarkets, and hotels.





Taokaenoi