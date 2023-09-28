During the campaign, Taiwan the Lucky Land will select 500,000 lucky independent travelers who will receive either an NT$5,000 "digital voucher" or an "accommodations voucher" that can be used within 90 days. Registration for the campaign lottery will continue until June 30, 2025. Various markets for visitors to Taiwan will also partner with us to offer other promotions.
On September 15, 2023, the Tourism Bureau will be elevated in status and become the Tourism Administration. It will provide even more amazing benefits, including coupons and gift cards for items such as coffee at convenience stores and products at drug stores. We will strive harder to revive tourism and create diverse, new ways to enjoy travel.
International travelers are invited to experience the various sights and delicious cuisine of Taiwan throughout the campaign period for a chance to win an NT$5,000 prize!
For more information, please visit this website: https://5000.taiwan.net.tw/index_en.html
Hashtag: #TaiwanTourismAdministration
Taiwan Tourism Administration