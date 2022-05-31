ZURICH - The Swiss National Bank will consider how persistent higher Swiss inflation is when it decides its future monetary policy, Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Tuesday.

Zurbruegg said there were no signs of higher Swiss inflation spilling over into broader issues like higher wage demands from workers or higher price expectations among the general public.

"The key question for us is how solidified inflation is," Zurbruegg told an event in Zurich. "The amount of uncertainty is clearly higher than in the past, but it's temporary factors which are driving inflation."

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)