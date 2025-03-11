The Manager of Sunlight REIT is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. Its main responsibility is to manage Sunlight REIT and all of its assets in accordance with the Trust Deed in the sole interest of its unitholders.

Listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 21 December 2006, Sunlight REIT (stock code: 435) is a real estate investment trust authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission, and constituted by the trust deed dated 26 May 2006 (as amended and restated) (the " Trust Deed "). It offers investors the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of 11 office and six retail properties in Hong Kong with a total gross rentable area of approximately 1.3 million sq. ft. The office properties are located in both core and decentralized business areas, while the retail properties are situated in regional transportation hubs, new towns and urban areas with high population density.

